NASA shared a stunning image of the Lagoon Nebula, a giant blue cloud of gas and dust where stars are currently forming. The image had thousands of stars, or giant flares, twinkling like dots on a massive black canvas. The Lagoon Nebula, also known as NGC 6523 or Messier 8, is located about 4,400 light years from Earth, in our own Milky Way galaxy. The space agency’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory, a telescope designed to detect X-ray emissions from very hot regions of the universe, found it during one of the largest investigations into the formation of stars never carried into x-rays.