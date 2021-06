Brett Young is about to be a father of two, and in the almost two years since welcoming his first child, daughter Presley, the country star has gotten a handle on one of the most important tools in his parenting arsenal — making sure he helps out his wife, Taylor, as much as he can. "I think what I've realized is the best dad'ing is to be able to identify mom's needs without her having to tell you because they're going to take the brunt of it," Young explained to PopCulture.com and other media last month.