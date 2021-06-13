Man and female accomplice arrested for alleged theft of storage units in Le Sueur

A Waseca man has been accused of breaking into and stealing from storage units in the city of Le Sueur with the aid of an Owatonna woman. Cody James Halvorson, 27, has been charged with four counts, including felony theft, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of burglary tools and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Darian Margaret Bohlman-Reyna, 28, was charged with a felony for allegedly aiding and abetting theft and gross misdemeanor for providing a peace officer a false ID.