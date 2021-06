Leon Edwards returns at UFC 263 in what will be a history making bout. Taking on fan favourite, Nate Diaz, the two will compete in the first ever five round co-main event. Although this was scheduled to be the only co-main event at UFC 262, the fight has been delayed, meaning that it now shares the co-main event slot with the flyweight title fight at UFC 263. Riding a phenomenal nine fight unbeaten run, including eight wins, Leon Edwards is well on his way to becoming #1 at 170lbs.