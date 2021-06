Fans should make sure to tune Bellator 260 to see Lucas Brennan. Bellator has done a great job at getting new fighters into the promotion and building them up. One of those fighters will finally get a shot at the Bellator welterweight title at Bellator 260 in Yaroslav Amosov. Another pair of up-and-comers are lightweight Aviv Gozali and middleweight Austin Vanderford; both undefeated. That’s why fans should keep an eye on Lucas Brennan, who is well on his way to big things in Bellator.