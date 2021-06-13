IndyCar’s Felix Rosenqvist was released from the hospital the day after the catastrophe – Motorsports

Cancel
Motorsports

IndyCar's Felix Rosenqvist was released from the hospital the day after the catastrophe

Cover picture for the articleFelix Rosenqvist According to his team, Aroma McLaren SP, he was released from Detroit Hospital the day after the severe crash a day ago. Rosenqvist was in trouble during the Saturday race on turn six on the Bell Isle Park raceway. There was no way to stop or slow down the car, so the Swedes hit the tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.

www.jioforme.com
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Rosenqvist taken to hospital for advanced imaging

Felix Rosenqvist has been taken to hospital to undergo ‘advanced imaging’ after a sickening crash in the opening race of the Dual in Detroit. The Swede crashed heavily on Lap 27 of the opening IndyCar Series race on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. That resulted in the red flag being...
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet plowed head-on into the tire wall on the exit of the nook, after his throttle appeared to jam open as he downshifted. Throughout the enormous affect, the concrete barrier behind the tire wall was pushed over, such was severity of the hit, whereas the tires had been scattered over the catchfencing. The 29-year-old Swede was acutely aware however seemed to be in ache because the AMR Security Workforce rigorously extracted him. The automobile had come to relaxation nose-up at 45levels, because the entrance was propped up by tires, which difficult the extrication process. He was ultimately placed on a backboard and was sporting a neck brace as he was moved to the ambulance. The race was halted on the finish of Lap 27, and the opposite vehicles trickled to pitlane. Rosenqvist had been having fun with arguably his greatest displaying of the season, climbing from 14th to 3rd, earlier than his first pitstop. Andretti Autosport’s James Hinchcliffe stated: “I haven’t see the replay but nevertheless it was a bizarre scene to see, the best way his automobile landed like that. Clearly the very first thing you simply hope that the driving force is alright, the vehicles that we now have, the tracks and security crew are all top-notch. Hopefully he’ll be unscathed and all that. But it surely’s powerful.” Teammate Alexander Rossi stated: “It was the primary time I noticed that [replay] that’s loopy man, that’s an enormous hit. Ideas are with him, that sucks to see.” Barrier repairs have been slowed by the necessity for a brand new concrete block to switch the one broken by Rosenqvist’s affect. Dr. Geoffrey Billows’ IndyCar’s medical director, stated: “Doing nice. He’s acutely aware and alert and was speaking all the time. He was having some soreness, however no lack of sensation anyplace, no lack of perform. “We had been capable of get him out of the automobile and produce him to the infield care middle, only for a preliminary examination. He’s steady, his vitals are good however we’re sending him downtown to the hospital for extra superior imaging.”
Detroit, MIspeedcafe.com

Rosenqvist to remain in hospital overnight

Felix Rosenqvist will remain at Detroit Receiving Hospital overnight after a heavy crash in this morning’s IndyCar Series race at the Belle Isle Street Circuit. The first race of the Dual in Detroit was red flagged after the Swede suffered what appeared to be a stuck throttle at Turn 6, bringing the race to a halt on Lap 28.
Motorsportsillinoisnewstoday.com

Rosenqvist hospitalized after colliding with the Bell Island wall – NBC Chicago

Felix Rosenqvist was hospitalized overnight after a wall-breaking crash on Saturday early in the IndyCar race on Bell Island. Entering turn 6 on the Bell Isle Park raceway, Rosenqvist’s car appeared to have a throttle stuck in it. There was no way to stop or slow down the car, so the Swedes hit the tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kevin Magnussen will make his IndyCar debut at Road America in place of Felix Rosenqvist

Kevin Magnussen will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Road America, replacing Felix Rosenqvist in Arrow McLaren SP’s No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet. In a statement Wednesday morning, Arrow McLaren SP said Rosenqvist hadn’t been cleared to race since his violent crash last Saturday in the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Racewaay. Rosenqivst was hospitalized overnight for evaluation after nosing his car head-first into the Turn 6 wall at full speed.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Road America IndyCar: Grosjean leads practice, Askew stars

Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda lapped the 4.014-mile course in 1min47.6781sec, an average speed of 134.200mph, eclipsing the best efforts of second fastest Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.1243sec. Top Penske honors went to Josef Newgarden in third who was a mere 0.04sec slower than Hunter-Reay, and only a hundredth ahead...
Motorsportschipganassiracing.com

Alex Palou Wins Road America Thriller, Takes Points Lead

In yet another nerve-fraying finish, Alex Palou passed Josef Newgarden with two laps remaining Sunday to win the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR at Road America and regained the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship lead. Palou drove his No. 10 NTT DATA Honda to a 1.9106-second victory over the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta in second practice

There was a red flag 10mins into the session for IndyCar debutant Cody Ware spinning his #52 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda at Canada Corner. The length of the track – 4.014 miles – meant this took four minutes to clear up. By then, Newgarden had cracked the 1min46sec barrier...
Wisconsin Statespeedsport.com

Grosjean Paces Friday IndyCar Action In Wisconsin

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Romain Grosjean saved his fastest lap for the end of Friday’s practice, then whipped off the fastest lap of the day at Road America. Grosjean’s fast lap was 1:47.6781 around the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course in the No. 51 Honda for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR ahead of Sunday’s REV Group Grand Prix.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

O’Ward dedicates Detroit IndyCar win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

After finishing third in Race 1 yesterday, O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP struck the wall this morning in qualifying, which left him down in 16th on the grid. However, he avoided trouble at the start of the race to move into the top 10, and was sixth with 11 laps to go. He passed Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing on the penultimate restart, then passed Graham Rahal and Alex Palou in one lap, Colton Herta a lap later and then zoomed onto Josef Newgarden’s tail.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Grosjean top in Road America practice, McLaughlin eighth

Romain Grosjean has continued his impressive start to his maiden IndyCar Series campaign, going fastest on Friday in Practice 1 at Road America. The Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing driver clocked a 1:47.678s on the 6.5km circuit with just 30 seconds remaining in the 45-minute session, edging out Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay by a little over one tenth of a second.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Detroit Grand Prix: Red flag issued after Felix Rosenqvist's scary crash at Turn 6

Dual I of the Detroit Grand Prix came to a halt after Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist crashed into the barrier on Turn 6 of the road course at Belle Isle. Rosenqvist, the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year, collided with the tire barrier and cause several tires to fly over the barrier due to issues with his throttle. Rosenqvist was in 22nd place when his car drove under the barrier striking the steel and concrete wall.
MotorsportsWISH-TV

IndyCar Road America Preview + Detroit Doubleheader Recap

Charlie and 'The Car Cuz' Josh Stiegman are back to relive all the insanity at IndyCar's doubleheader in Detroit. Cheers to the AMR Safety Team for keeping Felix Rosenqvist safe after a nasty accident on Saturday. As for the final stints of each race? Well, there is plenty to debate and sort out, beginning with Will Power's epic post race interview on Saturday. Plus: Josef Newgarden claims the pole this weekend at Road America. A full preview + predictions of the action on Sunday in Wisconsin is ahead on this episode!
Motorsportsindycar.com

Paddock Buzz: Magnussen Adapting to Brutish New Ride

Kevin Magnussen qualified 21st in his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut at Road America Saturday, but the Formula One veteran believes he could have, and should have, been better. With a best lap time of one minute, 47.3776 seconds, Magnussen will come from near the rear of the 25-car field in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR on Sunday (noon ET, live on NBCSN and INDYCAR Radio Network).
Elkhart Lake, WIindycar.com

Green Flag: REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR

Starting Lineup (including tire choice) NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers are gearing up for one of the most picturesque, driver-centric racetracks in the country: Road America, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. These athletes and the jubilant crowd are in for an interesting day of on-track action as weather could play a big...