Paul Heyman accepts Rey Mysterio’s challenge to hell – WWE Sports

Welcome to this week’s WWE Smackdown review. It’s a history-making Smackdown episode in some ways because for the first time ever, WWE is airing a Hell in a Cell match on Smackdown with Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio. It was originally going to take place this Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but then WWE announced the change on Thursday night. Part of the reason could be because Smackdown is against the NBA Playoffs with a huge Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Atlanta Hawks. That game should draw a big number, so maybe WWE felt like they had to put on a bigger match. I don’t know for sure if that’s the reason, but it would make sense to me. Anyway, it boosts Smackdown while hurting the Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday. Going into this Smackdown, Hell in a Cell only has four official matches and three of them are from Raw. Weak build to Hell in a Cell this year.