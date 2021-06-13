Cancel
Danish Christian Eriksen suffers from cardiac arrest and “disappears” before resuscitation – Soccer Sports

Cover picture for the articleDenmark Midfielder Christian Eriksen The team’s doctor, Morten Booßen, said at a press conference on Sunday that he was “lost” before he was revived after suffering from cardiac arrest. Eriksen, 29, has been in a stable condition after being taken to a hospital in Copenhagen on Saturday. Collapse on the...

Tennistelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Doctor: Eriksen 'was gone' before being resuscitated

COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that soccer star Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining...
Soccernbnews24.com

‘He was gone’ – Denmark team doctor says Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest before being resuscitated as Inter midfielder makes vow from hospital bed

Denmark’s group physician has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and ‘was gone’ earlier than he was resuscitated by the medical group. The Inter midfielder collapsed throughout Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match with Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. AFP. He’s not out of the woods but but it surely...
UEFAHuffingtonPost

Danish Soccer Captain Christian Eriksen Collapses On Field At Euro 2020 Tournament

A European Championship soccer match between Denmark and Finland came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when Danish team captain Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. Players swiftly called over medical personnel and ― with some in tears ― formed a human shield around Eriksen as he received chest compressions and other aid at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
UEFASun-Journal

Euro 2020 roundup: Danish player was resuscitated after cardiac arrest

COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness. “He...
SoccerWashington Times

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen ‘in good mood,’ stable after collapse

Denmark soccer midfielder Christian Eriksen is in stable condition and is in “a good mood” days after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland, his agent told an Italian newspaper. Eriksen‘s agent, Martin Schoots, told Gazetta dello Sport that doctors continue to perform tests to determine why the 29-year-old...
SoccerESPN

Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital

COPENHAGEN --  Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital. Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
UEFABoston Globe

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. The 29-year-old Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. An ICD can function as a combination between a pacemaker and a defibrillator. It monitors a person’s heartbeat and can send electrical pulses to restore a normal rhythm if necessary. Host Denmark played Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday and lost, 2-1. The game featured a minute’s applause for Eriksen just after the clock hit 10 minutes in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt. ”Today, we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts,” Denmark captain Simon Kjaer said before the match in his first public statement since the incident. ”It gives us peace in our minds, which allows us to focus on the game of football. We will play for Christian, and as always for all of Denmark. That is the greatest motivation for us all.” UEFA sent a video to the Danish federation featuring messages of support for Eriksen from the other 23 teams at the tournament, as well as the governing body’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, and the referees.
Soccerleadertimes.com

Eriksen released from hospital after ‘successful’ operation

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday and immediately went to visit his Denmark teammates nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match. The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen was released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a successful operation. The federation previously said Eriksen would be […]
UEFATribal Football

Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Eriksen discharged from hospital

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation. The former Tottenham midfielder has been fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart's rhythm, having suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. That left him...
Soccernigeriasoccernet.com

Eriksen surprised teammates at training

Christian Eriksen surprised the Denmark team with a visit in the middle of a training session and then gave them all a hug, his teammates said on Saturday. Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside the capital.
SoccerTribal Football

Holland defender Blind blasts: Leave Eriksen alone! He can play again

Ajax and Holland defender Daley Blind insists Christian Eriksen can make a full playing recovery after his cardiac arrest while in action for Denmark. Blind has sent a message to Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen to assure the Danish midfielder that his brush with death in Copenhagen last week does not have to end his career.
Soccerchatsports.com

'I'm fine... under the circumstances': Upbeat Christian Eriksen posts a thumbs-up selfie from his hospital bed as he faces more tests to uncover WHY he suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch

Christian Eriksen has posted the first picture of himself in hospital since he suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday. The Inter Milan and former Tottenham midfielder collapsed during the first half of the group game in Copenhagen and required 13 minutes of CPR before he was taken to hospital in a stable condition, where he remains.
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter want Van de Beek to replace Eriksen

Man Utd offer over £75m for Sancho (Sky Sports) Inter want Van de Beek to replace Eriksen (Calciomercato) Crystal Palace consider Favre (Sky Sports News) Aaron Ramsey is figuring on Barcelona's recruitment radar, claims El Gol Digital. Juventus are open to offloading the Wales international midfielder this summer, and a...
UEFAsempreinter.com

Stefano Sensi May Be Called Upon By Inter In Christian Eriksen’s Absence, Italian Media Report

Stefano Sensi could have a more prominent role to play next season for Inter if Christian Eriksen is not able to be involved, according to a report in the Italian print media today. — As has been reported byCorriere dello Sport, Inter have no choice but to start planning for the possibility that Christian Eriksen may have no more involvement with the Nerazzurri following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.