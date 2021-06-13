Cancel
David Attenborough Warns Humans ‘On Verge Of Destabilising The Entire Planet’

By Cameron Frew
UNILAD
UNILAD
 8 days ago

Sir David Attenborough told world leaders that humans are on the ‘verge of destabilising the entire planet’ if we don’t take appropriate action on climate change. Leaders from the G7 group – UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – have been meeting to discuss the pandemic, vaccines, Brexit and the environment.

Latest News, Entertainment Stories And Viral Videos

