TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning are running out of superlatives to describe the playmaking ability of NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov. “He’s remarkably gifted ... does everything with grace,” coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday night after one of the league's most creative scorers had three more assists to help the defending Stanley Cup champions even the Stanley Cup semifinals with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders in Game 2.