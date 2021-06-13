'Lolly salute' in memory of Leeds ice cream seller

My mom has told me on more than one occasion that there’s an old saying: “Children need to know when Mother has a headache.” I’ve thought of this many times since becoming a mom, and what exactly it means. I used to think it meant that it’s not a bad thing for kids to know that sometimes Moms don’t feel well and need to lay down, or need to serve cereal for dinner, or can’t host a playdate, and I still do think that’s a large part of it — this idea that Moms aren’t amazing as kids are inclined to believe (not always, anyway), and they need grace and mercy and patience as well. But something happened recently that showed me another side to this saying, and I’m still thinking about it a couple of weeks later.