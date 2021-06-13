Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

'Lolly salute' in memory of Leeds ice cream seller

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScores of people gathered to pay their respects to "a generous and one of a kind" ice cream seller following his death earlier this month. The tribute event for John 'Kooler Bar' Collier, 76, who was a well-known face in the Chapeltown area of Leeds took place at a local park.

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Leeds#Lolly#Food Drink#Bbc Yorkshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPantagraph

Bananas Foster Ice Cream

Several years ago, Ralph Kopelman, owner of Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery, won first place for the People's Choice Award at the New Jersey State Ice Cream Festival for his bananas foster ice cream. Ever since, this flavor has remained a popular treat in his shop. Start with a rum-infused banana-flavored...
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

I scream and Ice Cream

My mom has told me on more than one occasion that there’s an old saying: “Children need to know when Mother has a headache.” I’ve thought of this many times since becoming a mom, and what exactly it means. I used to think it meant that it’s not a bad thing for kids to know that sometimes Moms don’t feel well and need to lay down, or need to serve cereal for dinner, or can’t host a playdate, and I still do think that’s a large part of it — this idea that Moms aren’t amazing as kids are inclined to believe (not always, anyway), and they need grace and mercy and patience as well. But something happened recently that showed me another side to this saying, and I’m still thinking about it a couple of weeks later.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Food & Wine

Does Ice Cream Expire?

With temperatures skyrocketing across the country, now's about the time where any rational person would dig through their freezer to assess their ice cream inventory. While plenty of us enjoy the stuff year-round (especially during a year that hasn't given us much else to do), there are certainly some folks out there who see ice cream as more of a summer treat.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Places To Eat Ice Cream

If it’s above fifteen degrees in London and you aren’t holding an ice cream - preferably documented on social media - does your happiness even count? No, probably not. But when you live in one of the wettest cities in the world, you can’t just be messing about with any old pint of frozen dairy. You want the best and we’ve done the, err, cone work to split the bad from the good, the melts from the keepers. Here’s where you should be eating ice cream on London’s annual ten days of sunshine.
RestaurantsFood & Wine

The Cult of Blue Moon Ice Cream

The phrase "Once in a Blue Moon" never really made any sense to me as a child. In my world, you could find blue moon ice cream in the freezer aisle of every grocery store and in the cold case of any scoop shop worth its salt. The flavor, which has a distinct, Smurf-like hue, was always one of my favorites growing up-due in no small part to the fact that it would stain your tongue a bright, galactic blue.
Tioga, NDjournaltrib.com

Ice cream cures all

Jacob Orledge -- Tioga TribuneAtley Pagel and Bentley Pearson enjoy some ice cream at the Soda Shoppe as temperatures threatened to breach 100 degrees last Thursday. ...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Honey Lavender Ice Cream

Combine the sugar, dry milk, and xanthan gum in a small bowl and stir well. Pour the corn syrup into a medium pot and stir in the milk. Add the sugar mixture and immediately whisk vigorously until smooth. Set the pot over medium heat and cook, stirring often and adjusting the heat if necessary to prevent a simmer, until the sugar has fully dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Food & DrinksNY Daily News

The scoop on low-calorie ice creams

When it comes to frosty treats, ice cream reigns supreme and remains one of America’s favorite desserts, whether as a cool ending to an outdoor cookout or the perfect topping for a slice of apple pie. These days, you may have noticed that low-calorie options ranging in flavors from Birthday S’mores to Cookie Dough are one of the coolest food trends in the supermarket freezer aisle. Their growth owes largely to a desire for wellness — even in the dessert world. But isn’t healthy ice cream an oxymoron?
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cookie Monster Ice Cream

This ice cream recipe full of cookies can be as complicated or as simple as you want, says Ralph Kopelman, owner of Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford, New Jersey. You can bake your own cookies to mix in or buy them at the store. Chocolate chip cookies would be a cinch to make at home, but nothing beats classic Oreo cookies.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ice Cream-Inspired Candles

Moose Tracks Ice Cream teamed up with another Michigan-based company, Wax Poetic Candle Bar, to create an ice cream-inspired candle that promises to delight those who want to indulge their senses. The candle is made with ingredients sourced from Michigan and they capture the essence of the Original Moose Tracks flavor with vanilla, peanut butter cups and Moose Tracks Fudge.
Food & Drinks425magazine.com

Books + Ice Cream = Rad Readers

Books and ice cream — the perfect pairing for kids in summer. Salt & Straw, in collaboration with the people at Scholastic, has designed a limited-edition menu of ice cream flavors inspired by popular new and classic books, including R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series, and local artist/writer Kazu Kibuishi’s manga series, Amulet.
Maine Statelcnme.com

Ice Cream Social

An old-fashioned ice cream social, featuring hand cranked ice cream made with ice harvested from the ice pond in February. Also serving Round Top ice creams with toppings and Root beer floats. Live music and antique car rides.
Food & Drinksgimmethatflavor.com

Biscoff Ice Cream

This biscoff ice cream is loaded with chopped biscoff cookies and biscoff cookie butter for the most creamy and delicious ice cream ever! It’s made with four easy ingredients and can be made with OR without an ice cream machine. Once you get a taste of biscoff cookies and biscoff...
Food & Drinksaddictedtodates.com

Vegan Banoffee Ice Cream

Creamy and delicious Vegan Banoffee Ice Cream made with a dairy-free custard (crème anglaise) base. The bananas are caramelized for an intense sweet flavour along with swirls of coconut salted caramel sauce!. Have you ever tried vegan banana ice cream? I’m not talking “nicecream” the kind that is made by...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Brass Monkey Ice Cream

Realistically, from the moment you packed your swimsuit, the weather gods probably decided that it was going to piss it down in Brighton for the foreseeable future. But if by some delightful miracle the weather is looking tip-top, then you’re going to want to get involved in the ultimate summer poster child, ice cream. Our favourite place to get a scoop, cone, or a little sugar-sponsored brain freeze, is Brass Monkey. This cool, retro ice cream parlour looks more like a tattoo studio from a distance, but trust us, walk in and you’ll find quality organic ice cream including flavours like orange chocolate chip, cardamom, and their signature ‘Hokey Pokey’ honeycomb and vanilla. On North Street, Brass Monkey is just a casual three-minute walk from the Royal Pavilion, so feel free to take your pistachio scoop on a romantic stroll around the palace.
Queensbury, NYglensfalls.com

Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe

Choose from a variety of flavors of hard and soft serve ice cream in addition to sundaes, banana splits, ice cream sandwiches, and more tempting treats at Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe!. Sprinkles, Smiles & Sweet Treats. Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe in Queensbury, NY is on a mission to serve exceptional...
Food & Drinksrollercoaster.ie

Poll: Which is better, an ice cream or an ice lolly?

The summer season means warm weather, BBQ’s, trips to the beach and, of course, a sweet treat like an ice cream or an ice lolly. It’s fair to say that Ireland may not be known for heatwaves but when it comes to a chilled refreshment, we can’t say no. It’s a summertime tradition and can keep any grey skies away.
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cannoli Ice Cream

Some popular flavors of ice cream include bits of crunch, which add another flavor dimension and textural interest, such as nuts and toffee, says Ralph Kopelman, owner of Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery, a popular New Jersey ice cream parlor. In this recipe for cannoli ice cream, Kopelman uses ricotta cheese...