Bergen County, NJ

Funeral Arrangements Set For Bergen Firefighter Timmy Rice

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OLZq_0aT1LIQt00
Timmy Rice Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A funeral Mass is scheduled Tuesday for a beloved Bergen County firefighter who died this weekend.

Timothy “Timmy” Rice, 42, of Emerson fought a valiant battle with cancer, supported by legions of loved ones, friends and fellow firefighters.

Rice, who served with the Hackensack and Paramus fire departments, died Saturday at Hackensack University Medical Center.

"Timmy was a fireman's fireman," his Hackensack brethren wrote. He was "always there to help out in the firehouse, with union activities and any time anyone needed a hand or someone to talk to."

Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat Memorial Home on South Farview Avenue in Paramus.

Parking for mutual aid departments and uniformed personal for the wake will be at Chili's in the Garden State Plaza. Shuttle buses will take you to and from the funeral home.

A funeral Mass was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church on North Farview Avenue in Paramus. Burial will be in George Washington Memorial Park.

Uniformed personal are to assemble at the church at 9 a.m. parking will be available on local streets. Please use use personal vehicles or chief's cars. NO apparatus. The precession will be limited to Hackensack and Paramus Fire departments.

Rice leaves Regina, his wife of 15 years, their daughter, Aubrey, and their son, TJ.

"We all ask why the great ones are taken to soon and we can't find the answer," Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik wrote as news of Rice's spread this weekend. READ MORE….

