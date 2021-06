DECATUR — Every summer, the Red Cross experiences a shortage of blood donors, but this year, it's especially critical. “Right now there's a great demand for blood, as patients who previously deferred care for the pandemic, and have had more advanced disease progression, their sickness is worse,” said Dawn Morris, executive director of the South Central Region of the Red Cross, which includes Macon County. “That means more blood transfusions. Always this time of year, in the summer months, the need is greater. People are out and moving around more, so there are more accidents.”