When it comes to the blank canvas that is your new or ever-evolving living space, the first order of design business almost always includes a handful of paint chips and a roller. And while this may be the easiest way to dress up plain, white walls, a coat of paint is far from the only option. In fact, there are plenty of wall coverings that transform your walls without even having to step foot in the paint aisle. And luckily for you, we're listing them all out below.