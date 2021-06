Arguably the top performer at West Virginia's one-day camp on Sunday was Pennsauken (NJ) wide receiver Ejani Shakir. The 2023 prospect already holds a four-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and it's easy to see why, as he made defenders miss left and right during one-on-one drills, and wowed the coaches during position work. EerSports was in attendance to watch it all happen and we got video of some of his top plays before a hamstring tweak brought an early end to his day.