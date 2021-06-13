Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Resort 2022

Silvia Tcherassi and Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi are no strangers to resortwear. In fact, their main collections range from breezy summer dresses to elegant eveningwear, all with a distinct Colombian flair. “For me, art and fashion go hand in hand,” said Silvia Tcherassi at their IRL presentation, and for their resort lineup the duo used techniques that transported them back to their time in college. Via the use of watercolor and marbleized effects, the collection features an array of eye-catching striped and color-blocked dresses with elegant cutout details, statement ruffle cropped blousons and self-tied knots in various shapes (a key Tcherassi detail that is updated season to season) and gradient blouse and trouser sets. “Watercolor is one of the only mediums when you paint, you can’t erase it; it’s authentic, each stroke unique, much like what we feel our clothes should be and the women we are inspired by,” commented Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi.