It’s so easy to plan a game night with your SO or your bestie, whether you’re getting your game on IRL or staying connected through FaceTime or Zoom. While many of the most popular games are designed for a large group of people, there are so many fun options where you and a plus-one can compete head-to-head. If you’re looking for a new option (or three) to add to your game night arsenal, these 16 best two-player games will have you competing and bonding at the same time..