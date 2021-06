Who doesn’t ship characters while watching their favorite anime, right? Moreover, folks, love is in the air. An anime can’t always be about ecc*hi stuff, adventure, and action. We do need some romance in our life too. However, it’s a complete lie if we say best anime couples exist only in romance genre animes. To make a list of the best anime couples of all time, genre comes last. Moreover, a nice dash of romance makes the action even spicier. Also, as fangirls or fanboys, we love to see our favorite characters unite.