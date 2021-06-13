Cancel
Today in History: Today is Sunday, June 13, the 164th day of 2021.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
Charles A. Lindbergh

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 13, 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

On this date:

In 1842, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to ride on a train, traveling from Slough (slow as in cow) Railway Station to Paddington in 25 minutes.

In 1911, the ballet “Petrushka,” with music by Igor Stravinsky and choreography by Michel Fokine, was first performed in Paris by the Ballets Russes, with Vaslav Nijinsky in the title role.

In 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of America’s involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton stirred controversy during an appearance before the Rainbow Coalition by criticizing rap singer Sister Souljah for making remarks that he said were “filled with hatred” toward whites.

Ten years ago: Facing off in New Hampshire, Republican White House hopefuls condemned President Barack Obama’s handling of the economy from the opening moments of their first major debate of the 2011-2012 campaign season, and pledged emphatically to repeal his historic year-old health care overhaul.

Five years ago: A day after the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting rampage that claimed 49 victims, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton offered drastically different proposals for stemming the threat of terrorism and gun violence; Trump focused heavily on the nation’s immigration system (even though the shooter was U.S. born) and redoubled his call for temporarily banning Muslims from the United States, while Clinton said that as president she would prioritize stopping “lone wolf” attackers and reiterated her call for banning assault weapons.

One year ago: Atlanta’s police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks; protests over the shooting grew turbulent, and the Wendy’s restaurant at the scene of the shooting was gutted by flames. As the nation continued to grapple with its racial past, President Donald Trump urged West Point’s graduating class to “never forget” the legacy of soldiers before them who fought to “extinguish the evil of slavery”; the remarks came as Trump’s relationship with the military was strained over the response to protests after the death of George Floyd. Bar owners in New Orleans began admitting customers for the first time in months, with capacity limited to 25 percent and live music still prohibited. Drugmaker AstraZeneca struck a deal to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to European Union countries.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 89. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 78. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 77. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 72. Actor Richard Thomas is 70. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 70. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 70. Comedian Tim Allen is 68. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 64. Actor Ally Sheedy is 59. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 59. Rock musician Paul DeLisle (Smash Mouth) is 58. Actor Lisa Vidal is 56. Singer David Gray is 53. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 53. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 52. Actor Jamie Walters is 52.

Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 51. Country singer Susan Haynes is 49. Actor Steve-O is 47. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 43. Actor Ethan Embry is 43. Actor Chris Evans is 40. Actor Sarah Schaub is 38. Singer Raz B is 36. Actor Kat Dennings is 35. Actor Ashley Olsen is 35. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 35. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 34. Actor Aaron Johnson is 31.

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

