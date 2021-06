As the coronavirus recedes and more and more people begin to travel and head back into their normal daily routines, ride-sharing apps have jumped across the country. Customers say they have been experiencing price hikes along with longer wait times. According to reports, the shortage of drivers is to be blamed for the sudden jump. As a result of the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic, several drivers were forced to park their cabs in parking lots or completely switch to different careers in order to make ends meet. Senior Transportation Reporter at The Verge Andrew Hawkins and Reporter at CURBED Alissa Walker, joined Cheddar to discuss how this could impact the cab industry.