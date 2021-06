The Milwaukee Road Heritage Center in Montevideo will hold its 9th Annual Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The free event will feature a craft and vendor sale, model train exhibits and a trackless train ride with tour from 1 to 4 p.m. There is a $2 charge for train rides for those 12 and over. The Center is at 301 State Road in Monte with parking available at Reuther Brothers, either side of the REC, or the County Fairgrounds. Crafters are wanted for the day and will be given a free 10 x 10 space. Contact Debbie Moe at 320-269-9563 if interested.