Nothing is more painful than a long-distance friendship. As our friends are the one that we need all the time close to us whenever we are in trouble and feeling low. But when your friend is living far away places then this becomes a little difficult for all of us. But it’s not like that you will leave them apart there in another world. It’s important to find different ways to tell her how much they mean to you. Now, it will be possible in many ways like through phone calls, facetime or through some heartwarming gifts. But it’s not easy to find a present for your friend that goes perfectly with your feelings to tell how much you are missing them.