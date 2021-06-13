Why the Google Pixel Fold will be worth the wait

Compared to the torrent of CAD renders and spec details published for Google's upcoming flat flagships, the foldable remains something of a mystery. Reliable leakers have confirmed that it exists, and we have a Japanese model number to back that up. This past week, we learned that it will use Samsung's ultra-thin glass — not too much of a surprise considering the best foldable phones of this year are expected to use that same tech. But the most interesting Pixel Fold nugget to present itself recently was the news that its 7.6-inch internal display will begin manufacturing in October. Given the usual launch period for new Pixel phones — also in October — there's essentially no chance the Pixel Fold will go on sale at the same time as the Pixel 6 series.