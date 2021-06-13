Law enforcement conducting training this week, with low flying planes

PITTSBURGH — The Department of Defense, in cooperation with local and state law enforcement, will be conducting training in and around the Pittsburgh area from Sunday until June 19.

This is a planned exercise and is not in response to any current world events, according to a news release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

During this period, the public may see or hear low-flying aircraft over parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, which is routine for this type of training. However, the exercise is expected to have minimal impact to the public.

