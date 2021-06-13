Hyperledger Spotlights Diverse and Expanding Enterprise Blockchain Ecosystem at Hyperledger Global Forum

Arbitrum technology is one of many possible solutions for the recent transaction fee crisis on Ethereum. Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, however, network congestion and high fees have hampered its exponential growth. Arbitrum aims to reduce transaction fees and congestion by moving as much computation and data storage off of Ethereum’s main blockchain (layer 1) as it can. Storing data off of Ethereum’s blockchain is known as Layer 2 scaling solutions. This is because it is built on top of Layer 1 (the main Ethereum network) and retains the security of Ethereum.