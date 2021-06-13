Cancel
Hyperledger Spotlights Diverse and Expanding Enterprise Blockchain Ecosystem at Hyperledger Global Forum

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, announced news from across its diverse and expanding ecosystem at Hyperledger Global Forum 2021, the premier virtual enterprise blockchain event of 2021. Highlights range from development and deployment news from members around the world to new code contributions fueling the next generation of Hyperledger technologies to agenda setting talks that establish the role of blockchain in a range of emerging markets and changing business models.

aithority.com
Related
