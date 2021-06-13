Ideanomics Completes Acquisition of US Hybrid, Announces Order
Ideanomics announced it has completed its previously reported, definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of privately held US Hybrid, a manufacturer and distributor of electric powertrain components and fuel cell engines for medium and heavy-duty commercial fleet applications. The material details of the terms are disclosed in the Company’s related 8-K filing. The completed acquisition is another critical milestone in Ideanomics’ mission to reduce commercial fleet greenhouse gas emissions through advanced EV technologies and forward-thinking partnerships.aithority.com