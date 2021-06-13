Ideanomics Completes Acquisition of US Hybrid, Announces Order

In its latest report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that the world temperature will rise by 3* Celsius by 2100 unless urgent action is taken. The automotive sector accounts for a huge chunk of emissions and national governments have forced carmakers to improve their fuel efficiency figures. Until the year 2017, several original equipment makers (OEMs) had already reduced their carbon emissions and others plan to do so in the near future. This has a compounding effect on ancillary parts such as automotive heat shields.