Legendary batsman and the ex-captain of Sri Lanka, Kumar Sangakarra recently said that it is his belief, Indian men have chosen a set of best bowling attack for the World Test Championship (WTC). The WTC final against New Zealand has invited a lot of expectations from Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his two spinners. Sangakkara says that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are skilled enough to acquaint themselves with any kind of pitch and grab a couple of wickets there. This is what their past bowling history claims.