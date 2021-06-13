Cancel
Portman wants to see more protection against cyberattacks

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent cyberattacks on the oil pipeline and the meatpacking industry has U.S. Senators looking for better ways to protect American businesses and interests. Senator Rob Portman wants to see not only the United States defending themselves better from cyberattacks but also go on the offensive and work with Russia to go after the criminal gangs that are doing these ransomware attacks. That will include additional cyber mandates from the federal government to better protect private and public entities from future cyberattacks.

www.hometownstations.com
