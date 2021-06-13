Portman wants to see more protection against cyberattacks

In March, the House passed the voting rights bill known as the For the People Act. Since then, it has languished in the Senate, while Sen. Joe Manchin III (D.-W.Va.) insisted on finding 10 Republican votes for a filibuster-proof deal. GOP senators praised his fervor for compromise — only to turn around last week and come out united against his proposal. After weeks of hope that dedication to a bipartisan process would prove productive, Democrats have been left with nothing. As Congress turns to infrastructure, they can’t let the same farce play out again.