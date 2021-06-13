10 Heartwarming Highlights From Wholesome Direct 2021

Developer: Daniel Mullins Games | Publisher: Devolver Digital | Genre: Roguelike Deckbuilder | Platform: Steam, GOG | Reviewed on: Steam. Against all odds, 2021 has been a banner year for video games. From the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series coming into their own with the likes of Returnal and Psychonauts 2 to Nintendo reaffirming that the Metroid series is alive and well, it is easy to forget that indies have been stealing the spotlight all year. Inscryption, developed by Daniel Mullins Games and published by Devolver Digital, continues that trend. Featuring intricate mechanics, foreboding art direction, and a story with more twists and turns than a rabbit warren, Inscryption is an unforgettable experience. Unfortunately for people who enjoy reading reviews, it is also best enjoyed completely blind.
Comments / 0