10 Heartwarming Highlights From Wholesome Direct 2021

Mini-maps have become an almost fundamental part of modern game design. The average mini-map nowadays shows you a detailed depiction of your surroundings, any interactable objects or landmarks, and a waypoint directing you towards your next destination. In an era where most gamers are playing with what limited time they have between work, mini-maps exist so as not to “waste” time — keeping gameplay’s pace ever-moving. But there comes a point where quality of life features start removing gameplay opportunities. From Ocarina of Time to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda in particular has an interesting relationship with mini-maps that illustrates the medium’s growing reliance on the feature over time.

