In A Domestic Violence Incident Shooting In Katy, Two Ladies Were Wounded And Two Men Were Killed
CREDIT - https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/man-barricaded-inside-katy-home-after-person-shot-hcso/285-14eef312-bb56-4019-a811-22bb93cb40d1. In A Domestic Violence Incident Shooting In Katy, Two Ladies Were Wounded And Two Men Were Killed. Authorities from Harris County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a very horrific situation at a Katy residence, where they discovered two women injured and two males killed in a domestic dispute...texasbreaking.com