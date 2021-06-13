Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

In A Domestic Violence Incident Shooting In Katy, Two Ladies Were Wounded And Two Men Were Killed

By Jeniffer Gomes
texasbreaking.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCREDIT - https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/man-barricaded-inside-katy-home-after-person-shot-hcso/285-14eef312-bb56-4019-a811-22bb93cb40d1. In A Domestic Violence Incident Shooting In Katy, Two Ladies Were Wounded And Two Men Were Killed. Authorities from Harris County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a very horrific situation at a Katy residence, where they discovered two women injured and two males killed in a domestic dispute...

texasbreaking.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Bruce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Two Ladies#Murder#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools...
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.