Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Rainbow appears over Pulse memorial 5-year anniversary ceremony

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPNVw_0aT1H8Y200

ORLANDO, Fla. — A rainbow, usually a product of central Florida summer rainshowers, has appeared each year over the Pulse memorial during a remembrance ceremony honoring the 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting.

Saturday was no exception.

Moments after a speaker encouraged the audience to point out a rainbow, one became visible, WFTV reported.

“Minutes after Nancy Alvarez said a rainbow would be a sign the 49 were watching this evening’s tribute, a rainbow appeared,” Orlando police said on social media.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
50K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Rainbow#Central Florida#Wftv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
California StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Father’s Day celebration in California, reports say

RICHMOND, Calif. — Three people are dead and five others hurt after gunfire erupted during a party in Richmond, California, on Father’s Day, authorities said. According to KGO, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. PDT Sunday on Dunn Avenue. Police arrived to find at least eight shooting victims, including three who died and one in critical condition. Authorities described the remaining victims’ conditions as good or fair, the news outlet reported.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Atlanta Child Murders: Monday makes 40 year anniversary of Wayne Williams’ arrest

ATLANTA — It was a case that rocked the city of Atlanta and beyond. More than 20 Black children killed over a 2 year period and it came to an end 40 years ago Monday. Long considered by many as the prime suspect in the Atlanta Child Murders, Wayne Williams was arrested on June 21, 1981. He is suspected of killing more than 20 black children in the Atlanta area from 1979 to 1981, but he was never charged in any child’s death.
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Army officials searching for missing Fort Benning specialist

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Officials at Georgia Army base Fort Benning are asking the public to be on the lookout for a soldier who hasn’t been seen since Sunday. SPC Jared Ziehm was last seen at 12:30 a.m. when he left his house to report for work but left his wallet and phone behind, according to his family. Ziehm is assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion.
Nashville, TNPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We’re having a road baby’: Nashville woman gives birth on side of highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple on the way to the hospital for the birth of their son on Wednesday, instead had to deliver the baby on the side of the highway. Gayla Thompson had been having contractions earlier in the week and as they became more severe, she and husband Ryan decided to drop off their 5-year-old at day care and headed to the hospital, WSMV reported.