Open Community chat on Robots-as-a-service and Industry 4.0 with Robonomics and MerkleBot

Industry 4.0 technologies are critical to driving business efficiencies in the next three to four years, says Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Information Technology and Operations Technology (IT-OT) Convergence Powers the Global Industry 4.0 Market for Mechanical Test Applications, finds that the complexity involved in creating products creates the need for predictive and proactive maintenance of machines in the mechanical testing field, as traditional inspection and test mechanisms such as coordinate-measuring machines (CMMs) or optical measurement systems can no longer inspect and test such intricate products. Primarily driven by the rise and prevalence of supporting technologies, the global industry 4.0 in the mechanical test market is likely to experience a nearly two-and-a-half fold growth, reaching $257.9 million by 2024 from $109.9 million in 2019, up at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. Additionally, the COVID-19-triggered disruptions to businesses and the economy have also compelled companies to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies because their deployment ensures business efficiencies.