Pep Guardiola Reveals How Many Man City Stars Could Leave Club This Summer - Conversation With Barcelona Officials

In recent weeks, there has been plenty of speculation as to just how many players could be made available by Manchester City officials in the upcoming summer transfer window, or at least be considered should offers be made.

A few of the names that have been thrown into question include Aymeric Laporte - who has been linked with a return to Spain this summer, Raheem Sterling - who has endured a rough patch of form as of late, and Bernardo Silva - who is understood to be unhappy with life in Manchester.

However, with the lack of money in the transfer market this summer, there is uncertainty as to which players could realistically find moves away from the Etihad for the sums expected to be demanded by Manchester City officials.

While several names have been sounded out by various media outlets as potential names to see the exit door at Manchester City, it appears as though Pep Guardiola himself has his own opinion on the amount of players that have the possibility of leaving.

This is according to the information of RAC1's Gerard Romero, who reports that Pep Guardiola spoke with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the club's director of football, Mateu Alemany in Mallorca about his options at Manchester City.

Romero claims that the Manchester City manager showed the pair what sort of options he has at his disposal for next season and how are the primary options for starting XI places, while it is claimed that Guardiola believes up to seven players can leave Manchester City this summer, should they receive offers.

Manchester City have already seen two of last season's first team squad complete moves to FC Barcelona this summer, with Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero joining the Catalan club earlier this month on free transfers.

Links between the La Liga giants and the Etihad Stadium continue to come, with Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Joao Cancelo all being linked with some element of interest from the Camp Nou.

However, given the financial situation at Barcelona, it is very difficult to foresee a scenario where they could stump up the desired fees on any of Manchester City's big-name players.

