ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has published the updated features to the Android version of the Findit® App. The updates were published on June 14, 2021. The updates included messaging features that provide members the ability to send messages to one or multiple members at the same time. The update also includes notifications that are sent to members when a member begins to follow them, as well as likes or comments on posts.