The first winner from our area has been announced in the Vax-A-Million Sweepstakes. Wednesday evening was the fourth drawing of the Vax-A-Million giveaway, a public outreach campaign meant to incentivize people to get out and get the COVID vaccine. The winner of a million dollars was Suzanne Ward of Findlay. The winner of a full ride 4-year scholarship to an Ohio public university or college was Sean Horning from Cincinnati. The final drawing will be announced on June 23rd.