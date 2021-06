In brief newbie news, Sony’s Peter Rabbit: The Runaway (which my son and I quite enjoyed, by the way), opened with a soft (as expected) $4 million Friday. That sets Will Gluck’s $45 million sequel, which has already earned $45 million overseas, for a $10 million debut. That’s way below the $25 million domestic debut of Peter Rabbit, which legged out to $110 million domestic (and $350 million global) in early 2018. The sequel was always going to take a dive, losing both the “folks were just curious” demographics” and the “adults showing up for a kids film” demos which often plummet for the sequel. Yes, this likely would have performed better had it opened in April of 2020 as planned (near Easter, natch), but so it goes.