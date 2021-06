Google Phone used to be a pretty basic dialer app when it came out, but it has greatly enhanced its capabilities and feature set over the past couple of years. It now offers call recording, spam and fraud caller detection, Automatic Call Screen, and much more. In its most recent updates, it gained a basic Caller ID feature as well as the ability to always record calls from unknown numbers. Now it’s preparing to add another useful feature. In the latest version, Google is testing a new Chat button that will seamlessly allow users to text businesses.