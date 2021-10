NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Mayor Bill de Blasio at City Hall for a big announcement Thursday. The mayor revealed New York has become the first United States city to commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in city pension fund investments by 2040. De Blasio says the city will invest $50 billion in climate solutions by 2035, including renewable energy. “Having that shift, divesting from fossil fuels and then investing to renewable energy and climate infrastructure is exactly what we need to be doing in this moment in order to tackle the climate crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez said. The mayor says three of the city’s pension funds have adopted the commitment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO