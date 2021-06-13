Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

It's Officially Happening: Disney World Follows Universal's Suit And Drops Another Mask Rule

By Jessica Rawden
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The time has come. Just under a year has passed since Walt Disney World reopened the gates at The Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, and it’s taken just shy of a year to start seeing the parks resemble normalcy. Over the past several weeks, theme parks have been a whirlwind of changes to rules and guidelines and now Disney World has followed Universal Orlando’s lead when it comes to another mask-wearing decision.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World Resort#Hollywood Studios#Universal Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Public Health
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

What’s Happening in Walt Disney World on October 14?

October 1 is a pretty big day for Walt Disney World! Not only will Disney fans celebrate the 50th Anniversary Celebration in all four Disney Parks, but Guests will finally get to experience Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, located inside the France pavilion in EPCOT. One Disney theme park is booked for...
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World And Universal Orlando Have Reevaluated Mask Policies (Again), Making New Changes

It’s been a big few weeks for changes in theme parks, particularly those located in sunny Orlando, Florida. Over the past few weeks, both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World have made changes to their mask policies as more people have gotten vaccinated and new guidelines from the CDC have been revealed. Even though new mask policies were created just a few weeks ago, it looks like both major theme parks are looking to revise some of the rules (again).
TravelDeadline

Disney World Dropping Indoor Masks Policy For Vaccinated Guests

As of Tuesday, fully vaccinated Disney World visitors will not be required to wear face coverings in most areas of the park. according to its website. However, masks will still be required for Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner aerial gondolas. The move follows last month’s decree that lifted outdoor requirements.
TravelPosted by
The Hill

Disney World dropping mask mandate in most areas

Disney World announced Friday that fully vaccinated guests will no longer need to wear masks in most areas of the Orlando, Fla., theme park, and also said it would be relaxing some social distancing guidelines. The park said in a statement on its website that the changes, which officially go...
Worldcastleinsider.com

Disney World News & Rumors: 50th Projection Show, Distancing & Mask Rule Tweaks

Were back with another weekend Walt Disney World news and rumor roundup. This one covers the a potential projection show at Magic Kingdom for the 50th Anniversary, further tweaks to the physical distancing and face mask rules, a temporary attraction closure, and more park hours for late August 2021. As always, lets begin with an update on new hours for the Walt Disney World theme parks. All four...
Orlando, FLnews4sanantonio.com

Disney to drop most mask requirements for vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - More smiles will soon be visible at "The Most Magical Place on Earth." Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas, according to an update on the Disney World website. Visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination, though Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas, at attractions and on transportation.
Designers & Collectionsdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: The “it’s a small world” Dooney and Bourke Collection Arrives in Disney World

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. You may want to snag one by Dooney and Bourke! They’ve got some stunning collabs with Disney that have resulted in collections inspired by the Skyliner, the Haunted Mansion, and even EPCOT. And if you’re ALL about some Disney nostalgia, the new “it’s a small world” design may be for you.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The BIG Problem With Disney World’s Moderate Resorts

When planning your Disney World vacation, Moderate Resorts can be a great option that won’t break the bank but offer up some larger rooms and more amenities than a Value Resort. Currently, there are five different moderate resort options (though not all are reopened at this time), including Disney’s Caribbean...
Travelnitravelnews.com

No More Masks for Vaccinated Visitors at Disney World

Disney World has announced that it will be dropping its indoor mask policy for vaccinated visitors. Now, fully vaccinated guests at Disney World will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas of the Orlando theme park, however masks will still be required for all guests on Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner aerial gondolas.
California StateTheme Park Insider

Disneyland to Drop Mask Rule, Keep Reservation System

Face masks will no longer be required for vaccinated visitors at the Disneyland Resort when the state of California rescinds most of its pandemic rules tomorrow, but the resort will be keeping its advance reservation system in place. In a letter to resort cast members, Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer...
Traveldisneydining.com

Buy One Get One Free Masks Following Disney’s Face Covering Announcement

Walt Disney World previously announced a face covering policy update coming soon! Beginning June 15, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in most areas. Face coverings will still be required of all Guests on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner. Today, while visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we noticed Disney is now offering a discount! Masks are now buy one get one free.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella 2: 5 Reasons Why It's Great The Disney Sequel Is Happening

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Cruella is out and available to purchase on Disney+, and by and large, the origin story of the villain of 101 Dalmatians appears to be a hit with audiences. Now we've learned that a sequel is already in the works, and will give audiences more stories with Estella before she goes full tilt on being a villain.
TravelOrlando Sentinel

Disney World’s face-covering rules to relax more

Walt Disney World’s rules concerning face coverings will morph again Tuesday. That’s when fully vaccinated visitors will no longer be required to wear protective masks over their mouths and noses in most areas of the resort. An exception to that will be while aboard transportation systems, including Disney’s buses, the...
Theater & DanceOrlando Sentinel

Disney World at 50: Contemporary’s Top of the World drew stars, crowds

Before there was California Grill, there was Top of the World, a nightclub/restaurant on the 15th floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort. In the early days of Walt Disney World, singers performed their acts there for two-week stretches, expanding Central Florida’s entertainment options in the process. For this week’s Disney World...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: Another New Scene Has Been Added to Disney World’s Jungle Cruise!

Its a busy day here today as were checking out the brand new mask policy you know, the one that allows fully vaccinated people to go without masks everywhere except on transportation? . Weve been taking in all the changes, so while were getting used to things that are different, we decided to hop on the Jungle Cruise and see whats new . And today, theres a brand new ride scene! When we got in...