The Rossoneri midfielder will be crossing the city divide to join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. Rarely do players cross a divide as bitter as the Inter-Milan one, but that's what Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu looks set to do. The 27-year-old has been embroiled in a transfer saga due to his contract issue with the Rossoneri, and after weeks of being linked with a move abroad, he has now reportedly agreed to join none other than the Nerazzurri.