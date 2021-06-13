Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit GP Race 2 starting lineup: Josef Newgarden on IndyCar pole position

By Nate Ryan
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosef Newgarden scored his first pole position of the NTT IndyCar Series season, qualifying first Sunday morning in the starting lineup for the Detroit Chevrolet Grand Prix Race 2 at Belle Isle Raceway. The Team Penske driver turned a 1-minute, 14.1094-second lap around the 14-turn, 2.3-mile street course to capture...

motorsports.nbcsports.com
Detroit, MInbnews24.com

Ferrucci to race for RLL-Honda in Detroit GP double-header

Following Ferrucci and RLL’s sixth place within the Indianapolis 500, Hy-Vee, Inc. – an employee-owned grocery store chain that operates 280 retail shops throughout eight Midwestern states – will once more step up as main sponsor for the #45 automotive. Hy-Vee will even be main sponsor for Graham Rahal’s #15 automotive at Highway America this month and World Broad Know-how Raceway at Gateway in August. “I’m excited to compete within the two races in Detroit after a implausible run on the Indy 500,” mentioned Santino Ferrucci, who made his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing-Honda at Belle Isle again in 2018. “To hold the momentum into Detroit is very large for the staff. “Hy-Vee is partnering with Frito-Lay so we could have Chester Cheetah and the Cheetos model on the automotive, which I feel is fairly superior. “It’s a implausible monitor, and I’m excited to be returning to Detroit since we didn’t get an opportunity to race there in 2020 [due to the COVID-19 pandemic].” This can mark simply the second occasion for Ferrucci with RLL-Honda, who after two full seasons with Coyne, is that this yr racing part-time for Sam Hunt Racing within the NASCAR Xfinity Collection. “The joy and vitality that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing staff brings forth to our partnership is like none different,” mentioned Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “The staff actually cares about its followers similar to we care about our prospects at Hy-Vee. “Since signing on as a sponsor final yr, we’ve heard from folks everywhere in the nation about our involvement in racing and look ahead to what the remainder of the season has to supply.” Ferrucci will once more race alongside Graham Rahal, who received each of the Detroit races in 2017, and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda on his method to sixth in final month’s Indy 500. Picture by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Pictures.
Detroit, MIracefans.net

Ferrucci handed two more IndyCar starts with RLL in Detroit

Santino Ferrucci will start two further races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan in this weekend’s IndyCar double-header in Detroit. The 23-year-old, who lost his full-time drive with Coyne at the end of last season, returned to the series with RLL at the Indianapolis 500. He drove a third car alongside regular drivers Takuma Sato and Garham Rahal.
Detroit, MIMotorsport.com

IndyCar’s Detroit GP – facts, figures, schedule, entry list

For full weekend schedule – IndyCar, IMSA and Indy Lights – click here. Track: 2.35-mile, 14-turn street course in Belle Isle, Detroit, MI. Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation (for each race) Firestone tire allotment: Across the weekend, each car...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Scott Dixon is slight PointsBet Detroit GP favorite over Josef Newgarden

By a margin of less than 50 points, Scott Dixon is the early PointsBet Detroit GP favorite over Josef Newgarden. Dixon and Newgarden are the two most recent winners at The Raceway at Belle Isle with each of them taking one of the two races of the 2019 doubleheader. This race was not run last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

O’Ward beats Newgarden in thrilling Detroit closer

Pato O’Ward came out on top in the second race of the Dual in Detroit despite a dominant run by Josef Newgarden on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. In what was a thrilling finish to the 70-lap affair, the McLaren SP driver stormed from fifth at the final restart of the race to snag his second IndyCar Series win.
Detroit, MIdailymagazine.news

Violent IndyCar crash pauses Detroit race

A Swedish IndyCar driver was headed to a hospital Saturday following a violent crash into a tires-and-concrete barrier during the first race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader at Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit. In-car video of the collision replayed on NBC Sports appeared to reveal that the vehicle's...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Newgarden ‘pretty sad’ not to win after dominating Detroit

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was downtrodden after falling short of victory despite dominating the Detroit Grand Prix closer. The two-time series winner scored pole position for the second race of the Dual in Detroit, streaking away in the opening phase of the 70-lapper. Newgarden’s hopes were dealt an early blow...
Motorsportsracer.com

Ericsson takes first IndyCar win in Race 1 of Detroit doubleheader

It was a race in three parts as a pair of red flags brought pauses to Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and when it was over, Team Penske’s Will Power was heartbroken, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson was jubilant after scoring his first NTT IndyCar Series win, and the paddock was keeping good thoughts for Arrow McLaren SP’s Felix Rosenqvist.
Motorsportsracer.com

O’Ward takes Detroit Race 1 pole

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward claimed his third career pole position Saturday morning at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park. The young Mexican out-dueled Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi with a flying lap of 1m15.5776s around the low-grid and extra bumpy street course in the No. 5 Chevy. Rossi came close in the No. 27 Honda (+0.0808s), but it wasn’t enough to displace the 21-year-old phenom.
Racing News

Detroit Race Results: June 12, 2021 (Indycar Series)

Detroit Grand Prix results from race one of the Indycar Series double-header. Today, the first of two Indycar Series street races are set to take place in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Grand Prix is a 2.35-mile track with 14 corners through Belle Isle Park. View Indycar race results from race...
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Josef Newgarden grabs second-straight pole, says strategy for Sunday at Road America crucial

ELKART LAKE, Wisc. - Josef Newgarden is hoping he can squeeze some good luck out of lucky number '13'. The Team Penske driver grabbed his second consecutive pole this season, second in the past three races at Road America and 13th overall in his career Saturday afternoon ahead of the REV Group Grand Prix Sunday. Now, he and race engineer Gavin Ward, strategist Tim Cindric and company are left to muster up the proper strategy and pray for a little luck to try to piece together not only Newgarden's first victory of 2021, but the first for the entire four-car Team Penske contingent that has come so close but continues to be the odd one out in IndyCar's increasingly competitive paddock of late.
WOKV

Palou makes late surge to win IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — (AP) — Alex Palou believed his car had enough speed to outduel Josef Newgarden in the final few laps at Road America. An unexpected mechanical issue for Newgarden made the task much easier. Palou sailed past Newgarden on a restart with two laps remaining to win...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Newgarden soars to Road America pole

Josef Newgarden has taken his second consecutive IndyCar Series pole position as he strives to give Team Penske a breakthrough victory this weekend at Road America. The powerhouse squad failed to take a single win during the first half of the 16-race 2021 schedule, but are well placed for tomorrow morning’s race (AEST).
MotorsportsESPN

IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running. 2. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 55, Running. 4. (13) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 5. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 6. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 55, Running. 7. (9) Alexander...
Motorsports1075thefan.com

Alex Palou Steals Road America Win As Bad Luck Continues For Team Penske

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. — It all seemed to be lined up perfectly for Josef Newgarden on Sunday at Road America. He started on the pole, led 42 of 55 laps, and appeared to be cruising to his first win (and Penske’s first win) of the season, only to be denied the win by mechanical issues late in the race handing the race to Alex Palou. It’s the third win of the year for Chip Ganassi Racing as a team.