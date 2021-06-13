Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign County Auditor George Danos

An audit report of Washington County was recently published by the State Auditor’s Office for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Financial highlights showed that the county’s revenues totaled $25,774,210, a less than 1% increase over the prior year. Expenses for county operations totaled $22,795,607, a 10.8% increase over the previous year. The significant increase in expenses is due primarily to the construction of the new communication center and related equipment. The report gave recommendations including for department officials to review the control activities of their office to improve segregation of duties, for the county to establish procedures to ensure all capital assets are identified and properly reported in the county’s financial statements, to establish a disaster recovery plan for its computer system, and for the county recorder to establish a change fund through a request to the Board of Supervisors. To read the full report, visit here.