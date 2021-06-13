Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign County, IL

Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign County Auditor George Danos

By JEFF D'ALESSIO jdalessio@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. As a sophomore at Deerfield High in the Chicago suburbs, he earned his first varsity letter, in track and field — for serving as the team statistician. A math whiz back then, an economics major in college and a...

www.news-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
County
Champaign County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Champaign County, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Federal Budget#Dow Chemical#Boardroom#Auditor#The News Gazette#Ui#Greek#The Case School#European#German#American#Mit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

State Auditor Releases Washington County FY20 Report

An audit report of Washington County was recently published by the State Auditor’s Office for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Financial highlights showed that the county’s revenues totaled $25,774,210, a less than 1% increase over the prior year. Expenses for county operations totaled $22,795,607, a 10.8% increase over the previous year. The significant increase in expenses is due primarily to the construction of the new communication center and related equipment. The report gave recommendations including for department officials to review the control activities of their office to improve segregation of duties, for the county to establish procedures to ensure all capital assets are identified and properly reported in the county’s financial statements, to establish a disaster recovery plan for its computer system, and for the county recorder to establish a change fund through a request to the Board of Supervisors. To read the full report, visit here.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Champaign County woman is crowned 2021 Miss Ohio

Miss South Central Ohio Lora Current of Rosewood was crowned 2021 Miss Ohio on Saturday night at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield. Current, 20, is a Troy Christian High School graduate and Ohio State University senior majoring in social work. She was one of 23 candidates. “Along with celebrating the...
Champaign County, ILchambanasun.com

Week ending June 26: 5 inmates sentenced in Champaign County to be released

There were five inmates sentenced to jail in Champaign County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending June 26. The inmate being released that served the longest time was Derrick L. Lindsey for manufacturing or delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine. Derrick L. Lindsey spent more than seven years incarcerated.
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Champaign County Board to tackle rural broadband issue

URBANA — If ever rural Champaign County residents have made it known that their need for decent internet access has reached the critical point, it’s been during the pandemic. Issues trying to work from home and attend meetings remotely, kids falling behind on school work due to poor connections, farmers...
Champaign County, OHwyso.org

Champaign County Solar Farm Hearing Reveals Community Divisions

Last week there was a public hearing for a utility scale solar facility in Champaign County. The project, called Clearview Solar, would occupy almost twelve hundred acres of private land. It is being developed by a Texas based company, Open Road Renewables, and if it gets fully up and running, it could provide up to 144 megawatts of clean energy.
Champaign County, ILfoxillinois.com

Fourth of July fireworks coming to Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — People in the Champaign County area can watch a fireworks show this Independence Day. The Champaign County Freedom Celebration (CCFC) will hold a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m. It will take place at E-14 University of Illinois campus, between Kirby Avenue, Oak...
Champaign County, OHUrbana Citizen

Champaign County blood drive is June 16

Community Blood Center is striving to prevent a severe blood shortage. Donors are encouraged to attend the Champaign County monthly community blood drive Wednesday, June 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. US Hwy. 68, Urbana. There is no deferral or delay...
King County, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Auditors find racial disparities in King County contracts

Auditors have identified significant racial and gender disparities in the way King County awards contracts to private firms. King County disproportionately contracted with white-owned small businesses while under-contracting with Black-owned and Latinx/Hispanic-owned small businesses. After state law banned race-based preferential treatment in contracting in 1998, the county started its Small...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County auditor weighs in on charter review

Clark County Charter Review commissioners heard input this week from the man in charge of placing their recommendations on the ballot. County Auditor Greg Kimsey chimed in during the commission meeting Wednesday. He made two recommendations. The commission has discussed whether elected county positions should be non-partisan. Kimsey, who ran...
Mille Lacs County, MNhometownsource.com

County auditor-treasurer resigns

Mille Lacs County Auditor-Treasurer Eric Bartusch resigned effective June 25 at the last county board meeting on June 1. This latest resignation, coming shortly after the resignation of Mille Lacs County Assistant Administrator Holly Wilson last month, which followed the resignation of county administrator Pat Oman in January of this year, leaves the County lacking in key positions.
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Wednesday's vaccination updates: Champaign County active cases fall to lowest point in 344 days; Piatt becomes first area county with 7-day positivity rate of 0.0%

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. With no reported cases for the seven-day stretch that ended Sunday, Piatt became the first area county with a seven-day positivity rate of 0.0 percent, according to Wednesday's IDPH data. The state's formula for calculating positivity rates includes a...
Harrison County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

State Auditor Nicole Galloway Launches Audit of Harrison County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Wednesday her office launched a regularly scheduled audit of Harrison County. The county received a rating of “fair” from the most recent state audit, issued in November 2015. “Audits can help local officials take steps to make government more efficient and effective for taxpayers,” Auditor...
Champaign, ILmahometdaily.com

Champaign County Juneteenth Celebrations 2021

Slavery in the United States did not end in 1863 when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were set free that slavery, as they United States had known it, ended. 165 years...
Champaign County, ILchambanasun.com

Q4 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Champaign County?

There were 50 offenders released on parole during the fourth quarter of 2020 that live in Champaign County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Chambana Sun. The data shows that 44 men and six women were released in Champaign County. The median age of the parolees was...
South Bend, INWNDU

Dr. George Horvath receives Key to the County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Key to the County was presented to Dr. George Horvath today. It was the pediatrics doctor’s last day at the South Bend Clinic. He is retiring after 54 years of experience and his family was there to celebrate and surprise him on his last day.