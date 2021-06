Let's get real: Every menu needs to give serious consideration to a sweet ending. Puddings, with their sweet richness, make dessert time comforting and delicious. Whether it's the milk, the touch of sugar, or the fresh-from-the-stove warmth of the dish, pudding always proves to be absolutely delightful, and the presentation is always one to be proud of. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge offers this version of semolina pudding that is so simple, you probably already have the ingredients in the cupboard to make it. All you need to put it together is milk, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, a dash of jam, and semolina. That's it!