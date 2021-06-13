Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia

Hill+Knowlton Strategies appoints Cecilia Zhou as senior vice president, to lead the agency’s newly integrated science, technology & internet-based innovation communications practice. Zhou will be based in the firm’s Shanghai office. Most recently, she was special assistant and brand advisor to the CEO of Suning. Previously, she was head of strategy at Ogilvy Discovery team, and has worked at Burson-Marsteller and Ruder Finn. In her new position, Zhou will lead her consolidated practice team to serve multinational and Chinese clients across key technology verticals. “Her appointment marks a key step towards strengthening our capability to create business value for our technology clients thanks to her expertise in communicating B2B technology and consumer facing internet-based solutions,” said H+K China CEO Jun Xu.