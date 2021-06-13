England left trailing on and off pitch by clear-thinking New Zealand
The last time New Zealand won a Test series in England, back in 1999, England's fans crowded the outfield and shouted "what a load of rubbish" and "we're shit and we know we are" at the captain, Nasser Hussain, during his post-match interview. The mood was a little more forgiving this time, not because England were any better – they weren't – but because the opposition were. In '99 the result dropped England to the bottom of the world rankings. This time it pushed New Zealand to the top of them.