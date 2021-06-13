Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England left trailing on and off pitch by clear-thinking New Zealand

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time New Zealand won a Test series in England, back in 1999, England’s fans crowded the outfield and shouted “what a load of rubbish” and “we’re shit and we know we are” at the captain, Nasser Hussain, during his post-match interview. The mood was a little more forgiving this time, not because England were any better – they weren’t – but because the opposition were. In ’99 the result dropped England to the bottom of the world rankings. This time it pushed New Zealand to the top of them.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasser Hussain
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Bj Watling
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
James Bracey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#Test Cricket#International Cricket#England#Star Batsman#Wales Cricket Board#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Related
Worldnewpaper24.com

Match Preview – England vs New Zealand, New Zealand in England 2021, 2nd Check – NEWPAPER24

Match Preview – England vs New Zealand, New Zealand in England 2021, 2nd Check. We could discuss concerning the cricket for a bit, then? Let’s park the timeline mining and the urge to be outraged by each less-than-savoury remark ever dedicated to the Twittersphere, and concentrate on the explanation why such remarks from England’s senior sports activities stars are held to the next customary than the remainder of the toxic soup that swills round that fetid web site.
Sports24newshd.tv

New Zealand captain Williamson out of 2nd Test against England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test against England at Edgbaston with a left elbow problem, team management announced on Wednesday. However, the Blackcaps are confident he will be fit to lead the team in the inaugural World Test Championship final against...
SportsBBC

England v New Zealand: Tourists savour rare series win in England

"Outstanding". "Fantastic". "Very special". Those were just some of the words used to describe New Zealand's eight-wicket win over England at Edgbaston - and their first Test series triumph in the country in 22 years. New Zealand, who first toured England in 1931, had won only two of their previous...
SportsThe Guardian

WTC finalists India and New Zealand have clear identities – unlike Root’s England

An email comes from a reader in New Zealand. She had read what Tom Latham said about his side’s “brand of cricket” after the Edgbaston Test, and wanted to share a story she thought might help make his point for him. It was about the time she joined her family at a one-day game at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. “I discovered my seven-year-old talking to Neil Wagner on the sidelines. It turned out they had been chatting together for over an hour. And Wagner was in no rush to get back to the dressing room. He said how impressed he was by the little guy’s cricket knowledge and seemed genuinely to have been enjoying himself.”
Sportsayradvertiser.com

Kyle Jamieson claims five wickets as New Zealand turn screw at Ageas Bowl

Kyle Jamieson claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul as New Zealand seized the initiative on day three of the World Test Championship final against India. The 6fit 8in paceman finished with sensational figures of five for 31 in 22 overs as the Black Caps dismissed their rivals for 217 at the Ageas Bowl.
Sportspapernewsnetwork.com

As it happened – India vs New Zealand, WTC final, Southampton, 3rd day

Day three of the World Test Championship final. Here’s to more riveting cricket from Virat Kohli’s India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand – just like yesterday. Here’s ESPNcricinfo’s live updates – please refresh your page for the latest. Those in the US can watch in English or Hindi here. 6.30pm.
World24newshd.tv

England fined for slow over-rate in New Zealand Test

England have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for a slow over-rate during the drawn first Test against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday. Joe Root's side were ruled to be two overs short of the target at Lord's after time allowances were taken into...
Sportsindialife.us

First England-New Zealand Test ends in a draw

London, June 7 : All the efforts of the New Zealand bowlers to dismiss the England batsmen came to nought as the home team preferred to play out time while chasing 273 runs in 75 overs for a win, and it resulted in the first Test ending in a draw here on Sunday.
Sportscrickettimes.com

Twitter reactions: Lords Test between England and New Zealand ends in a draw

The first Test between England and New Zealand at Lords Cricket Ground has ended in a draw on Sunday (June 06). The hosts, while chasing a target of 273, reached 170/3 in 70 overs before the stumps was announced and the match was drawn. The Kiwi bowlers did everything they could do but failed to bundle out the Joe Root-led side in the final innings. Opener Dom Sibley remained unbeaten on 60 as he completed his fifth half-century.
Sportsnewsoneplace.com

Chris Tremlett: England must be bolder in second New Zealand Test

England were accused of passing up the chance to win the first Test of an important summer against New Zealand The post Chris Tremlett: England should ditch negativity and return to more positive approach in second Test with New Zealand appeared first onCityAM . .. Full story on cityam.com.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Henry strikes as New Zealand eye England series win

Matt Henry took three top-order wickets to leave New Zealand on the brink of a series-clinching win as England's batsmen failed miserably in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. SCORECARD | England v New Zealand, 2nd Test. England, on a good batting pitch, were 122-9 in their...
Worldbatonrougenews.net

New Zealand defeat England by 8 wickets in 2nd Test

Birmingham [UK], June 13 (ANI): Neil Wagner and Matt Henry took three wickets each as England was bundled out for 122 in the second innings, and in the end, New Zealand won the second Test on Day Four comfortably by eight wickets here at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. For New...
Sportsbluzz.org

England vs New Zealand: How to watch second Test online and on TV

Sides drew the first test at Lord’s, with the next clash beginning at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. England continue their Test series against New Zealand on Thursday at Edgbaston as off-pitch turmoil surrounds Joe Root and co. Root’s team drew the first Test with New Zealand at Lord’s as...
Sportsnewsatw.com

England v New Zealand: James Bracey out for first-ball duck

James Bracey fell for a duck on his debut at Lord’s and suffers the same fate in his second match at Edgbaston as England slip to 175-6 in the second Test against New Zealand. Amazon Devices and Accessories,. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical...
Sports24newshd.tv

New Zealand's Watling out of England series finale

New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling has been ruled out of the second Test against England at Edgbaston after failing to overcome a sore back, team management have announced. Watling's withdrawal was made public less than half an hour before Thursday's scheduled touch, with Wellington Firebirds wicket-keeper/batsman Tom Blundell taking the gloves and batting at six in his 11th Test.