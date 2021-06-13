England left trailing on and off pitch by clear-thinking New Zealand

An email comes from a reader in New Zealand. She had read what Tom Latham said about his side’s “brand of cricket” after the Edgbaston Test, and wanted to share a story she thought might help make his point for him. It was about the time she joined her family at a one-day game at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. “I discovered my seven-year-old talking to Neil Wagner on the sidelines. It turned out they had been chatting together for over an hour. And Wagner was in no rush to get back to the dressing room. He said how impressed he was by the little guy’s cricket knowledge and seemed genuinely to have been enjoying himself.”