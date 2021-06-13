Photos and Social Media Reactions from Ohio State's Second Official Visit Weekend of 2021
Ohio State hosted another 10 official visitors this weekend, and Quinn Ewers was back on campus too. Ewers, Ohio State's quarterback of the future and the No. 1 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2022, was back in Columbus just one week after his official visit for an unofficial visit alongside his Southlake Carroll teammate Landon Samson, a three-star wide receiver who's hoping to earn an offer from the Buckeyes, and they took some entertaining photos together:www.elevenwarriors.com