Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Photos and Social Media Reactions from Ohio State's Second Official Visit Weekend of 2021

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State hosted another 10 official visitors this weekend, and Quinn Ewers was back on campus too. Ewers, Ohio State's quarterback of the future and the No. 1 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2022, was back in Columbus just one week after his official visit for an unofficial visit alongside his Southlake Carroll teammate Landon Samson, a three-star wide receiver who's hoping to earn an offer from the Buckeyes, and they took some entertaining photos together:

www.elevenwarriors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Basketball#The Ohio State University#Social Media Reactions#Ephesians#Qb Quinn Ewers#G C#The Ohio State University#Ryandaytime#Hinzmancarson#Cb#Ephesians#Ephe5ian5#Joenel 33#Wr#Rodneyg 3rd#Osucoachkdub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CNN

Carl Nassib of Las Vegas Raiders is first active NFL player to announce he is gay

(CNN) — Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player in league history to announce that he is gay. "What's up, people," Nassib said Monday in a video on Instagram. "I'm Carl Nassib. I'm at my house here in Westchester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."