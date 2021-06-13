The Silence of the…

Kim’s Convenience stars Simu Liu and Jean Yoon have publicly called out the show’s toxic work environment and lack of diversity within the room of creators. The beloved Canadian sitcom which follows a Korean-Canadian family who runs a convenience store just released its final season. A cult favourite, the show captured audiences’ attention worldwide and has received multitudes of praise for its ground-breaking steps towards better representation of Asian communities, specifically immigrants. In March 2021, it was announced that the show’s fifth season would be the last in a statement from the producers on Twitter saying, “Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of ‘Kim’s Convenience.’ At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special.” A few months later, two of the show’s main actors have taken to social media to decry the show’s lack of diversity and representation in the creative process.