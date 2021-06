Every quarterback has a favorite receiver, but the connection between Matt Ryan and Julio Jones over the past 10 seasons in Atlanta is one that will go down in NFL history. Both players may eventually be headed to the Hall of Fame when their careers are over, however, the duo’s decade-long run came to an end on Sunday when the Falcons dealt Jones to the Tennessee Titans. Fans have had mixed reactions to the trade — which was made mostly for salary cap reasons.