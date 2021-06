Before we get to the family hop week for June, I’d like to share one of my posts from this week with you!. Summer is in full swing, and I needed a wreath on my front door to show it. Over the past few weeks I bought several pair of flip flops from Dollar Tree, so I decided to make a new flip flop wreath. I have seen them in an array of shapes, but I wanted something unique to share with you. So, I laid mine out in a fan shape. I haven’t seen one in this shape yet! This wreath is so easy to make, and sooo budget-friendly! Check out the tutorial here and make your own! When you do, make sure you tag me on social media!! I love to see your work!