NHL

Changing the Narrative

hockeybuzz.com
 8 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. There are many angles to look at this upcoming series from, you can see it as Price vs. Fleury, Suzuki vs. Pacioretty, tradition vs. expansion and yet, the media have chosen to push the “Vegas has more Quebec born players than the Canadiens” narrative. Why cannot we just enjoy the fact that the Canadiens have made the final 4? A month ago, nobody thought that was possible, can’t we just be happy about that?

